Urdu Bulletin: Batla House encounter verdict extensively covered

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital on Tuesday reported Delhi's court verdict in the Batla House encounter case.



The publications also reported the scheduled meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday with the Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories in view of rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper highlighted the conviction of Ariz Khan in the Batla House encounter case and the court's observation that this is a "rarest of rare" case while awarding him the death penalty.

The newspaper further reported the meeting of the Prime Minister with Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs) in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The daily also gave importance to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's scathing comments over the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha.

Hindustan Express: The publication also had Batla House encounter case verdict at its top headline on page one.

The daily prominent coverage to the bank employees' agitation and strike against proposed privatisation of public sector banks by the Central government.

The newspaper also gave extensive coverage of the ongoing election campaign in West Bengal. (ANI)

