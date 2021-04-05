Urdu Bulletin: Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack reported prominently

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Urdu newspapers in the national capital carried reports of the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur where at least 22 security personnel lost their lives in the encounter, while 31 sustained injuries.



The publications also reported BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's statement about his party having no plans of implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal.

Rashtriya Sahara: The daily reported about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting regarding Covid-19 situation in the country and status of vaccination as their lead with the headline "Governments serious on Corona, Prime Minister chairs meeting".

The publication also gave importance to Vijayvargiya's statement with the headline -- "CAA will be implemented in West Bengal, no intention to implement NRC".

The daily carried a report on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement claiming that Gujaratis were trying to capture Bengal with people from outside.

Rashtriya Sahara also carried a report on alleged data leaks of 53 crores Facebook users and Naxal attack on Chhattisgarh.

Inqilab: The newspaper gave prominence to complete lockdown on weekends in Maharashtra due to increasing Covid-19 cases

The newspaper reported about the last rites of Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani, General Secretary of All India Muslime Personal Law board who passed away yesterday, and about the passing away of veteran Bollywood actor Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal.

The daily also gave prominent space to report on the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. The publication also displayed a photograph from the encounter site on page one. (ANI)

