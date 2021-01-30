Urdu Bulletin: Clash at Singhu border, President Kovind's address on budget session covered prominently

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Various Urdu Publication on Saturday's edition continued to highlight the farmers' protest against the newly enacted farm laws across the national capital border. The farmers have been agitating for over two months and they had given a call for a tractor rally on Republic Day.



The publications highlight the clash between the farmers who were protesting at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) and those who were opposing their protest. They also report stone-pelting and vandalisation of farmers' tents. The news of political activist Yogendra Yadav receiving hundreds of threat calls has been given importance on page one.

Friday's President's address at Parliament on the first day of the budget session was taken up by the publications.

Inquilab: The newspaper leads with farmers agitation at Gazipur border, stating that after watching emotional statement of farmers leader and the face of their movement Rakesh Tikait, a large number of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh gathered here with double energy. The publication also stated that the clash between the farmers and those opposing their protest at the Singhu border in which stone-pelting incidents and vandalism of tents were also reported. The news of Yogendra Yadav receiving hundreds of threat calls daily was also reported.

The newspaper also gives its prominent space to the news that police booked six people including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai under the sedition charges.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper leads with President Ram Nath Kovind address at Parliament in which he hailed the farm laws and said that these legislations will ensure rights and facilities to the farmers. And also condemned the Republic Day violence at the Red fort during the tractor rally.

The publication mentioned the news of farmers' issues and stated that opposition parties are united in support of them. It also covered the news of 'minor blast at the Israeli embassy in Delhi'. The Parliament budge session and the news of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with farmers as soon as possible were also highlighted prominently. (ANI)

