Urdu Bulletin: Country's battle with COVID-19 dominates page one

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Urdu publications have in their Wednesday editions prominently carried the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a meeting with top officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.



Most of these publications have also highlighted that Supreme Court has sought details from the Centre regarding the preparation done for May 1, when everybody above 18 years would be allowed to go in for COVID-19 vaccination.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting was held to boost oxygen supply in which PM Modi asked the officials to work closely with state governments to start the PSA oxygen plants at the earliest.

It also reported that the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure with the reports of black marketing of oxygen cylinders in the national capital. The court slammed the Aam Aadmi Party led-Delhi government saying its entire system has failed as black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for treating Covid patients is going on.

The country coronavirus tally was also displayed prominently in the daily.

Inquilab: The publication reported Supreme Court asking the Central government to clarify the projected requirement of vaccines as a result of the expansion in coverage and also asked it to explain by April 30 the reason for the differential pricing of vaccines in the country. India has plans to expand its vaccination drive to everyone above the age of 18 years starting from May 1.

The newspaper also reported that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced invoking the National Security Act against those peddling lies regarding the shortage of oxygen in hospitals and other medical facilities.

The news of the Supreme Court asking Uttar Pradesh government to submit medical records of journalist Siddique Kappan who was arrested last year on way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being allegedly gang-raped.

Hindustan Express: It prominently carried the news of the Election Commission barring all kinds of victory celebrations and processions on and after May 2, the day the counting of votes will take place for the Assembly elections in the four States and Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry.


