Urdu Bulletin: COVID-19 situation, approval to Sputnik vaccine reported

New Delhi (India) April 13: Various Urdu publications in the national capital gave prominent coverage to developments in the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dismissal of former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi's petition, seeking direction to remove 26 verses from the Holy Quran, by the Supreme Court was also widely covered.

Inquilab: The Urdu daily reported the dismissal of Waseem Rizvi's petition on the Holy Quran by the Supreme Court as its top headline. The newspaper in its report said that the apex court dismissed the petition filed by Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi seeking a direction to appropriate authorities to remove 26 verses and also fined the petitioner Rs 50,000 for filing a "frivolous" request.

The daily also gave coverage to the news of Sushil Chandra appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner replacing Sunil Arora, on its front page.

The publication also gave prominent coverage to the Delhi High Court's order that allows the Nizamuddin Markaz to be opened in accordance with the guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management. Rejecting the Centre and Delhi Police's submission that a cap of 20 devotees be enforced, the court said that that there cannot be a limit on the number of devotees allowed inside the Nizamuddin Markaz if no other religious place has a similar restriction in light of the COVID-19 surge, the daily said in its report.

Rashtriya Sahara: The Urdu publication on its front page reported the news of the approval of Russia's Sputnik V for emergency use authorisation in India. Ir reported that Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third Covid-19 vaccine to get clearance in India.

The daily also gave wide coverage to the new COVID guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government. It reported that the Maharashtra government has banned gatherings and processions during the month of Ramadan and advised people to break the fast at home and follow social distancing norms.


