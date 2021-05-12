Urdu Bulletin: COVID-19 situation in the country, Israeli air strikes on Gaza dominate top headlines

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Several Urdu publications in the national capital gave wide coverage to the COVID-19 situation in the country and Israel's air strikes on Gaza.



Rashtriya Sahara: The Urdu daily had '24 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza' as its top headline. It reported that at least 24 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli air raids on the Gaza Strip after Hamas launched rockets from the coastal territory towards Israel. It also reorted that more than 700 Palestinians have been injured so far in clashes with Israeli security forces.

The newspaper also gave wide coverage to the news that more than 3 lakh cases were reported in the country on Tuesday. The daily in its report said that that India reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases with 3,29,942 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The country recorded 3,56,082 discharges and with 3,876 new deaths due to COVID-19, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,49,99. The total cases now stand at 2,29,92,517, including 1,90,27,304 recoveries and there are currently 37,15,221 active coronavirus cases in the country.

It reported in one of its top headlines that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to allow other companies with "capabilities", to manufacture the two COVID-19 vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield--being already produced in India. It further stated that Kejriwal said the Union government can "do away" with vaccine production monopoly using the patent law.

Inquilab: The daily also made the news of Israeli attack on Gaza its top headline. The newspaper reported that 28 people, including 10 children and a woman, were killed and more than 150 were injured in the attack on residential areas of Gaza.

The daily also reported that all the newly elected 77 BJP MLAs in West Bengal have been provided a cover of central security forces in view of potential threats to them, quoting official sources.

The daily also carried the news that 26 corona patients died, due to lack of oxygen within a few hours in Goa. According to the report, the hospital needed 12000 oxygen cylinders but only 400 cylinders were provided. (ANI)

