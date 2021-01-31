Urdu Bulletin: Farmers protest, PM Modi offering tributes to Mahatma Gandhi covered on page one

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in their Sunday editions continued to highlight the farmers' protest and related developments, including the shutting off of internet services at protest sites.



Most publications also displayed the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary on their respective page one.

Inquilab: The newspaper displays the news of heavy crowd at Gazipur border in support of farmers who have been protesting against the new farm laws passed by the Centre. It also says that 'more farmers were expected to join the protest by Tuesday'.

It also displayed a photograph which shows a crowd at Singhu. The newspaper reported that the protest site is under heavy police deployment while internet services have been shut down at Singhu, Tikri and Gazipur.

The news of PM Modi paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary has been displayed prominently.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with internet services being stopped at various protest sites where farmers are camping. These services are stopped after violence was reported at various borders of the national capital over the past few days.

The publication also reported the news of PM Modi reiterating the government proposal to agitating farmers that the Centre was open for talks.

It also reported the boycott of President's address to Parliament by most opposition political parties.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper leads with the report that PM Modi has reiterated government call to agitating farmers for talks.

It also reported that there is an important clue found in connection with the minor blast which occurred near the Israeli embassy in the national capital on January 29. (ANI)

