Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' protest, related developments dominate page one

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in their Wednesday editions have continued to focus on the farmers' protest and related developments. The news of heightened security at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders of the national capital being cemented with nails and barricades was also covered widely.



Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported extensively on the farmers' agitation on its page one. The daily carried the news that the Delhi Police is engaged in multiple efforts to stop the farmers from entering Delhi. The report also said that nails have been cemented near barricades placed at the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders.

The newspaper also published the news that Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said the farmers' agitation will continue till government repeals the three newly enacted laws and it may go on till October.

It also reported that the Parliament faced repeated adjournments due to ruckus created by the opposition over farm laws.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper leads with the ongoing farmers' protest against Central agri laws. The newspaper reported about the heightened security at Delhi's Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders.

Rahul Gandhi's statement on the farmers' issue was also reported by the newspaper. The report said that the Congress leader accused the government of crushing the farmers.

The closure of Red Fort in the wake of bird flu also made up one of the top headlines in the newspaper. The publication in its report said that the Red Fort has been closed for citizens and tourists due to the Avian Influenza outbreak, adding that more than 60 birds including 20 crows have died in the national capital. (ANI)

