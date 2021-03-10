Urdu Bulletin: India's summons to UK envoy, Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation covered prominently

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Urdu newspapers in their Wednesday editions have highlighted the news of the UK envoy being summoned by the country after a discussion on farmers' protest in the British Parliament.



The news of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation has also been displayed on page one.

Presentation of Delhi budget amounting to Rs 69,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22 has also been given prominence.

Inquilab: The newspaper leads with the report that the country has summoned the British envoy Alex Ellis to lodge a protest against what it said was an "unwarranted and tendentious" debate in the British Parliament. The move came after the UK Parliament debated the Indian government's handling of the farmers' agitation, it reported.

The publication also carried the news of the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper displayed the news of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation prominently on page one. It also stated that Rawat had handed in his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya just days short of completing four years in power.

It reported that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented a budget of Rs 69,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22 and said that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government aims to increase the per capita income of the national capital to Singapore's level by 2047.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 50 crores in this year's budget to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to the people of the national capital. (ANI)

