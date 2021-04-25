Justice Ramana's oath-taking as CJI, COVID-19 situation widely covered

New Delhi: Various Urdu newspapers in their Sunday editions have prominently covered Justice NV Ramana's oath-taking ceremony as the 48th Chief Justice Of India.



Most of them have also displayed Delhi High Court's reaction over the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the national capital and FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption and extortion-related allegations.

Inquilab: The newspaper leads with Delhi High Court's reaction over the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the national capital. The Court said that if any official at the Central, state or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then "we will hang that man".

The publication also reported that CBI has filed an FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption and extortion-related allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The investigation agency also searched the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai.

It also covered Justice NV Ramana taking oath as the 48th Chief Justice Of India. President Ram Nath Kovind administered him the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi in a small ceremony due to Covid restrictions.

Hindustan Express: The publication highlighted the "worsening" situation in the national capital's hospitals. It reported that twenty-five people died at the Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi due to a shortage of medical oxygen on Saturday.

The concerns expressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the deaths of coronavirus patients in Delhi's hospitals also highlighted.

The newspaper also covered Jammu and Kashmir announcing a 34-hour weekend curfew from Saturday to arrest the spread of the coronavirus disease, according to the office of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

Rashtriya Sahara: It displayed the news of 26 patients dying at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi due to the dip in oxygen, along with the news of the Union government deciding to grant full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on import of oxygen-related equipment for a period of three months with immediate effect.

The daily also reported that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been booked by CBI.

