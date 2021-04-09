Urdu Bulletin: Night curfews, fresh restrictions in several cities after COVID-19 spike covered prominently

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital comprehensively covered the COVID-19 situation and the resulting restrictions, partial lockdowns and night curfews in several cities of the country.



The publications also reported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported that a fast track court has approved the archaeological survey of the entire Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi on its front page. It also reported that Chairman of the Sunni Central Waqf Board, Zafar Farooqui said he would go to the high court against this decision.

The daily also prominently covered the report that Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) has increased the rates of fertilisers.

The newspaper covered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination-related issues on the first page. It reported that PM Modi advised to increase the scope of testing and laid emphasis on vaccinations.

Hindustan Express: The publication reported migrant workers from Delhi, Pune, and many other cities are leaving for their homes.

Inquilab: The newspaper reported the demand for leniency by the shopkeepers of Mumbai in wake of the fresh restrictions in the city.

It also reported that Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has accused the Centre of adopting an attitude of discrimination towards the state. (ANI)

