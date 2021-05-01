Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's cabinet meeting, passing away of Soli Sorabjee covered

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Several Urdu publications in their Friday editions prominently highlighted the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which focused on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.



Most publications also carried the news of former Attorney General, Soli Sorabjee passing away at the age of 91.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported that Prime Minister Modi chaired a cabinet meeting which was scheduled in the wake of an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

It also reported that the Supreme Court asked the Centre why it could not vaccinate the entire country's population against COVID-19 free of cost under the National Immunisation Programme and asked for its response into the matter by May 10.

It also carried the news of noted jurist and former Attorney General, Soli Sorabjee passing away on Friday at the age of 91. Many leaders including Prime Minister and Home Minister expressed grief over his demise.

Inquilab: The publication reported that the Supreme Court has said that no state should clamp down on information if citizens communicate their grievances on social media. The top court made this statement amid an alarming Covid surge in the country and stressed that it will "treat this as contempt if any citizen is harassed".

Janata Dal United (JDU) president Lalu Prasad was released from jail after three years after completion of bail formalities in the Dumka Treasury case at a special CBI court in Jharkhand's Ranchi. However, he will still remain in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences for his treatment.

The newspaper also reported that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed satisfaction over the covid situation in the state. He said that the current restrictions imposed have helped contain the spread of Covid-19 and that his government is not planning to impose any additional measures.

Hindustan Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet meeting was reported by the daily in which he said that the entire government machinery is actively participating in fighting theCOVID-19.

It also carried the news that the vaccination drive for people between the age group of 18-45 years will start from today (May 1), and also reported the new of senior journalist Rohit Sardana passing away due to Covid-19. (ANI)

