Urdu bulletin: PM Modi's rally in Bengal, Farmers' protest covered prominently

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Monday gave a prominent display to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal ahead of the state Assembly polls.



Farmers' protest at Delhi's borders also continued to be displayed on page one.

Rashtriya Sahara: "Political battle in West Bengal; Prime Minister Modi targets TMC, Congress" was the top headline of the newspaper.

The newspaper reported that the Prime Minister targeted the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said, "Bengal relied on Mamata didi for change. But didi and her cadre broke this trust. These people broke the trust of Bengal. These people insulted Bengal and tortured the sisters and daughters here. But these people could not break the hope and courage of the people in the state."

The newspaper has also reported about China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi's comments under the headline "India-China are not threats to each other."

According to the report, the Minister said on Sunday that the two nations should stop harming and doubting each other to solve the border issue and increase mutual cooperation to create a sense of interest.

Inquilab: The newspaper leads with the report on "World Women's Day at the farmers' protest at Delhi borders".

According to the report, 40,000 protestors from Punjab, Haryana, Western UP and Rajasthan have left for the borders of Delhi this morning.

The newspaper also has reported the commencement of the second budget session in Parliament from Monday. (ANI)

