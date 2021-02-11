Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's reply in Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi's Kisan Mahapanchayat visit displayed prominently

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in their Thursday editions have focused on the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's address.



They have also given prominent display to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statements from Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur.

Inquilab: The daily took the news of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Kisan Mahapanchayat attendance in Saharanpur as its top headline. In its report, the daily said that addressing a gathering the Congress leader targeted the Centre and demanded the repeal of the new farm laws.

The publication also reported on the top of its front page that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks from the President's address strongly defended the new farm laws.

The report further quoted PM Modi as saying that old laws will benefit none and change should not be feared for failure. He also accused the opposition of motivating the protesters and stated that farmers' protests are an outcome of rumours and new farm laws are meant to make the farmers self-reliant.

The daily also gave prominent coverage to the news 'Uncertain situation for Haj 2021' amid COVID-19.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported PM Modi's comments stating that India is working towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat to emerge as a strong player in the post-COVID world.

The publication also carried the news of the passage of the Major Ports Authorities Bill 2020 in both the Houses of Parliament, on its page one.

Sahafat: The daily reported that the Punjab and Haryana High court has said that a Muslim girl who is less than 18 years of age and has attained puberty is at liberty to marry anyone as per the Muslim Personal Law.

The publication also reported that the Bombay High Court in a judgement said that an adult woman has the right to marry as per her wish. (ANI)

