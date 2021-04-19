Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's review meeting, Manmohan Singh's suggestions on COVID reported

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital on Monday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review meeting regarding the COVID-19 situation in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing.



Most publications also gave prominence to news about former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh offering five suggestions to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination programme across the country.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper prominently carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi review of the COVID-19 situation in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was apprised about testing, the availability of beds, medicines, vaccine, and manpower etc. for the prevention of coronavirus and proper treatment of infected patients.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's letter to PM Modi regarding the "serious situation" in the national capital has also been carried.

Inquilab: The newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has written to PM Narendra Modi and called for invoking compulsory licensing provisions so that a number of companies can manufacture vaccines against coronavirus. Singh also offered five suggestions to ramp up the COVID vaccination programme.

The news of black marketing of vaccines also highlighted. It reported that several people are being held allegedly black marketing of Remdesivir vaccine.

The news of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cancelling all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal following a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country has been reported by the publication. It pointed out that BJP is constantly holding rallies and roadshows in the state.

Sahafat: It displays that Remdesivir -- a drug for COVID-19 treatment -- has become the political flashpoint between the Maharashtra government and the opposition BJP.

The publication reported that India recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

