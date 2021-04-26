Urdu Bulletin: PM's Mann ki Baat, Delhi lockdown extension dominates page one

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in the national capital in their Monday editions prominently highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat in which he expressed confidence that country will soon defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.



Most newspapers also carried Delhi's lockdown extension due to the continuous surge in coronavirus cases.

Inquilab: The newspaper leads with a report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat in which he said that the second wave of COVID-19 has shaken the country but assured the nation that "we will defeat coronavirus soon".

It also reported that many countries, including Australia, France and the UK, have offered help to India in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The UK is sending ventilators and oxygen concentrator devices to the country to help manage the crisis.

The publication also stated that journalist Siddique Kappan's wife Raihanth Kappan wrote a letter to the newly-appointed Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana requesting him to immediately pass a release order for her husband as his life is in "extreme danger" in Mathura jail.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper highlighted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown in the national capital for another week - until 5 am on May 3 due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The news of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is lodged at Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh, has tested positive for the coronavirus has also being reported by the daily.

It also reported that voting for the third phase of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held today (April 26) with more than 3.52 lakh candidates in the fray in over 2.14 lakh seats across 20 districts of the state.

Rashtriya Sahara: The news of Delhi lockdown extension and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat were prominently used on page one.

It also reported that the Centre has cleared the allocation of funds for the installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants to be set up inside public health facilities across the country. The funds will come through PM Cares. (ANI)

