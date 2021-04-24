Urdu Bulletin: PM's meeting with CMs amid COVID-19 situation, Palghar hospital fire covered

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in their Saturday editions have prominently covered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level meeting with eleven Chief Ministers of the states and Union Territory in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "breached" protocol of the meeting.



Most publications also carried the fire that broke out at a hospital in Vasai-Virar, Palghar district of Maharashtra in which at least 14 people have died.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of worst-affected states and Union Territory amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases across the country. During the meeting, he said that the Centre is deploying railways and Air Force to reduce the transportation time for oxygen tankers.

It also reported that PM Modi rapped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for telecasting PM-CMs meet.

The publication also reported quoting hospital's official statement that 25 "sickest patients" have died in the last 24 hours at Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi on Friday.

The Centre announcing that it will provide 5 kg free food grain under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for the next two months was also carried by the daily.

Inquilab: The publication prominently covered the massive fire that broke out at a hospital in Vasai-Virar, Palghar district of Maharashtra. At least 14 COVID patients died in the fire that broke out at an ICU ward in the hospital around 3 am.

The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing virtual meeting with eleven Chief Ministers amid several states flagging scarcity of medical oxygen in the COVID-19 fight also picked up. In which the Prime Minister assured that that Railways and Air Force are being deployed to reduce the transportation time for oxygen tankers and asked states to take stringent measures against hoarding and black marketing of essential medicines and injections.

PM Modi urged all states to work together and coordinate with one-another to fulfil requirements relating to medicines and oxygen. The PM said that every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker, whether it is meant for any state, is stopped or gets stranded.

It also reported that a court in Delhi dismissed the applications seeking to produce former JNU student Umar Khalid and activist Khalid Saifi, arrested in connection with the last year's northeast Delhi violence and sought explanation from the DCPs concerned of Delhi police for moving such plea.(ANI)

