Urdu Bulletin: Possible lockdown in Maharashtra, EVM controversy in Assam reported extensively

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Several Urdu newspapers in the national capital carried reports on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement about the possibility of lockdown in Maharashtra due to rising Covid-19 cases in the state.



The publications also reported about the incident of EVMs found in the vehicle of a BJP candidate in Assam on Thursday night after the conclusion of the second phase of polling in the state.

Rashtriya Sahara: The daily reported Maharashtra CM's statement about the possibility of lockdown with the headline, "Maharashtra is not currently locked down."

The publication reported Congress' reaction to the matter of EVMs found in BJP candidate's car in Assam.

The daily also carried a report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in poll-bound Tamil Nadu with the headline--"DMK and Congress specializes in spreading lies: Modi".

Inqilab: The newspaper gave prominence to Maharashtra CM's statement in view of the increasing spread of Covid-19 infection in the state.

The newspaper reported about the attack on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait's convoy in Rajasthan's Alwar.

The daily also reported about Madras High court notice to Puducherry unit of BJP about the potential misuse of Aadhaar details of voters for election campaigning purposes.


