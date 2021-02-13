Urdu Bulletin: Rahul Gandhi's attack on Centre over disengagement agreement with China dominates top headlines

New Delhi [India] (ANI) February 13 (ANI): Various Urdu dailies in their Saturday editions gave prominence to developments in the India-China border standoff issue and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border dispute.



Rashtriya Sahara: The publication reported Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi over the India-China border dispute and BJP National President JP Nadda's scathing reply to the Congress leaders in its top headlines.

The newspaper reported that Nadda hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the Modi government concerning the disengagement agreement with China and accused the Congress leader of insulting the Indian army. The daily also reported that Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Central government has given away Indian territory to China.

The publication on its front page also reported that Rahul Gandhi, criticising the new farm laws, stated that 40 per cent of people in the country are associated with agriculture and these laws will adversely impact them.

The newspaper also reported that 'Twitter, Centre get SC notice on mechanism to check fake news' in one of its top headlines.

Inquilab: The daily reported the 'debate in Parliament on disengagement agreement with China' as its top headline.

Sahafat: Rahul Gandhi's attack on Centre over disengagement agreement with China was reported as its top headline.

The newspaper on its top page reported that Union Minister Amit Shah asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'If not in Bengal, will Jai Shri Ram slogans be chanted in Pakistan'.

The publication also reported in one of its top headlines that in a major shock to Mamata Banerjee, party leader Dinesh Trivedi resigned as the member of Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

