Urdu Bulletin: Rakesh Tikait's appeal to WB voters, Yashwant Sinha joining TMC reported widely

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in their Sunday editions reported farmers' entry into West Bengal politics ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections. They also reported that farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has appealed to voters not to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Most publications have also given prominent space to the news of former Union Minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joining Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of polls in Kolkata.

Inquilab: The newspaper leads with the report that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged people "not to force him to impose lockdown in the state" amid increasing COVID-19 cases. The daily reported that the Chief Minister on Saturday ordered hotels and restaurants to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their premises.

The publication also highlights Farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait's news addressing a mahapanchayat in West Bengal's Nandigram in which he appealed to voters for not voting for the BJP.

Rashtriya Sahara: It leads with the news of "Farmers' entry in poll-bound West Bengal". The publication reported BKU leader Rakesh Tikait attending a mahapanchayat in Kolkata's Bhowanipore area and his appeal to people for voting against the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The paper also carried the news of former BJP leader and Union minister Yashwant Sinha leaving the party and joining TMC in Kolkata ahead of Assembly elections, in the presence of Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O'Brian and Santanu Sen.

It also prominently carried the news of Sri Lanka's ban on wearing of burqa and shutting down of more than a thousand Islamic schools on page one.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper highlights that the Election Commission had called the report by the West Bengal government on the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram on March 10 "sketchy" and asked the state chief secretary for elaboration.

It also carried farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's appeal to voters in West Bengal not to vote for BJP here, the news of former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joining TMC also given prominent space on the daily. (ANI)

