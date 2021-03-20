Urdu Bulletin: Rising COVID-19 cases, stopping of Delhi govt's MMGGRY scheme by Centre covered prominently

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in their Saturday editions highlighted the surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country.



Inquilab: The daily reported that the Union government has urged the Delhi high court to restrain WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy, contending the rules were vague, failed to protect user data from being shared with third parties, and did not guarantee deletion of all data once users withdrew their consent.

It also reported that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Assam said that if the party comes to power, it will increase the daily wages of tea workers to Rs 365 within six hours.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported that many parts of India observed night curfew and related restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus. Punjab announced that schools and colleges will be shut due to the pandemic, while in Bihar the leaves of health care workers have been cancelled.

It also carried the news of the central government stopping the doorstep delivery of ration under the MMGGRY (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) scheme of the Delhi Government which was scheduled to be launched on March 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin was also carried by the daily. (ANI)

