Urdu Bulletin: Tika Utsav, rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi covered widely

New Delhi [India] April 12 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital covered the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and the "Tika Utasav" across the country.



The publications also highlighted the ban on the export of anti-viral drug Remdesivir amid a surge in the COVID cases in India.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported the rise in COVID-19 cases across Delhi. It carried the news that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the government will be left with no option but to impose lockdown if the condition in hospitals worsens. Earlier, he had urged the Centre to free the inoculation drive in the country from age restrictions.

The publication also carried the news about "Tika Utsav." It reported that with an aim to vaccinate the maximum number of eligible people against COVID-19, the country has launched the four-day-long vaccination festival.

The news of India banning the export of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir amid a surge in the virus cases in the country was also carried.

Inquilab: The publication prominently carried the news of Maharashtra becoming the first state in the country to administer more than 10 million doses of the vaccine against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister's appeal for Tika Utsav was highlighted on page one of the daily. The country has launched a four-day-long vaccination festival against the coronavirus. (ANI)

