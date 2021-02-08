Urdu Bulletin: U'khand glacier burst, PM Modi's public meeting in West Bengal reported widely

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Uttarakhand glacier burst was highlighted in Monday's edition of various Urdu publications.



Most newspapers also gave prominent coverage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in the Haldia area of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal.

Rashtriya Sahara: The daily reported the Uttarakhand glacier burst as its top headline. In its reports, it said that at least 150 people are feared to have died due to floods after the glacier burst in Chamoli district. The report further said that so far 10 bodies have been recovered, while 16 have been rescued.

The publication also gave coverage to the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi public meeting in West Bengal on its first page stating that the PM took a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led state government saying that that soon Bengal is going to show the Ram Card to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) which has committed many back to back fouls including misgovernance, violence, corruption, and attacks on beliefs.

The news of the arrest of a person identified as Sukhdev Singh from Chandigarh in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital was also given prominence by the newspaper on page one.

Hindustan Express: The Urdy daily also extensively reported Uttarakhand glacier burst in its front page.

The newspaper also reported Omar Abdullah's statement that horse-trading of elected representatives in the elections to the District Development Council (DDC) is not surprising. It quoted the former Chief Minister as saying that people have been in the business of buying and selling elected representatives since 1984.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in West Bengal's Haldia was also given wide coverage in the publication.

Sahafat: Uttarakhand glacier burst was reported in the top headlines of the Urdu daily.

The newspaper also reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured of all possible help in dealing with the natural calamity.

The publication also carried the news of the demise of legendary Indian tennis player Akhtar Ali in its top headlines. In its news report, the daily said that Former Davis Cup coach, 83, breathed his last in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)

