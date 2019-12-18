Urdu humourist Mujtaba Hussain to return Padma Shri in protest against CAA

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Renowed Urdu humourist and writer Mujtaba Hussain announced returning of Padma Shri award to the government in protest against Citizenship Amendement Act (CAA) 2019.

"The situation in the country is becoming worse day by day and in my lifetime I have never witnessed such situations. The Ganga-Jamuna Tehjeeb is being effected and country is getting seperated in the name of religion and hatred. As a normal Urdu writer, I have have decided to return my Padma Shri award as protest against the CAA 2019," he said while speaking to ANI in Hyderabad.



The CAA Act 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

