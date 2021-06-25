Urge all farmer unions to end agitation against farm laws: Union Agri Minister Tomar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged the farmer unions to end their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.



Addressing mediapersons in Bhopal, Tomar said, "I urge all farmer unions to conclude their agitation. The government had held 11 rounds of talks with them. Agriculture Reform Bills will bring betterment to the lives of farmers."

Tomar added, "Government of India has worked towards increasing MSP and towards more purchase at MSP."

The Minister said, "A large section of the country stands in support of these laws. Still, if farmers have any objection against any provision of the laws, then Govt is ready to listen to them, discuss with them and work on it."

On the completion of seven months of the ongoing farmers' agitation, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention to 'Save Agriculture and Save Democracy' and in repealing of the three "anti-farm" laws.

The SKM said it will send a memorandum from all over India to the President on June 26, which marks seven months of their agitation, on farmers' "anguish and indignation" and appeal to him regarding getting the farmer laws repealed, and to get a legal guarantee of minimum support price for farmers. (ANI)

