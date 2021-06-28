Urged AICC to probe fund misappropriation allegation: Goa Cong chief

"I have called Dinesh Gundu Rao and urged him to start an enquiry into these allegations," Chodankar told a press conference in Panaji.

Panaji, June 28 (IANS) State Congress president Girish Chodankar on Monday said that he had requested the All India Congress Committee desk in-charge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao to launch a probe into allegations about a party funding scam, which has been alleged by a sitting party legislator.

Chodankar was responding to allegations made by sitting Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo, who had alleged misappropriation of party funds.

Chodankar said that he had requested Rao to appoint Reginaldo as the head of the enquiry committee.

"Reginaldo should head the enquiry. The investigation report should be submitted in 15 days, so that no one has any doubts. Transparency is very important," Chodankar said, adding that after he took over the mantle as state Congress president three years back, he had started a practice of submitting party accounts every month.

Chodankar has been under fire from a section of the party leadership, who have been demanding his resignation.

