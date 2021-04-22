Urgent procurement process initiated to double ventilators at SSH in Rourkela: SAIL

The SAIL said that the decision has been taken after the instruction from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.In a tweet, SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant said, "As instructed by Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, an urgent procurement process initiated to double number of ventilators to at least 100 for treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients at SSH of SAIL."Meanwhile, As many as 6,164 new COVID-19 cases, 2,009 recoveries and seven deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.With this, the total case tally in the state stands at 3,88,479, including 35,075 active cases 3,51,386 recoveries and 1,965 deaths. Of the new cases, 3,575 were reported from quarantine centres and 2,589 detected during contact tracing.Amid the rising cases, a weekend shutdown was declared for Saturday and Sunday in all urban areas of the State with effect from April 24. (ANI)