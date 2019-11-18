Urinating, defecating in open to cost Rs 150-200 penalty in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): People will have to pay a penalty of Rs 150 to Rs 200 if they urinate or defecate in open in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 150 for urinating and Rs 200 for defecating in open in the city, BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary said.

"We have different kind of toilets like e-toilets, hybrid toilets and public toilets in the city. It is seen that many identified places have been converted into a spot for urination and open defecation. Corporation and local bodies can impose fine on violators," he said.



The Municipal Corporation Commissioner further said: "Keeping in mind, we have issued this order and trying to implement and enforce through our ward officers, centralised squads and other officials."

Speaking to ANI, a morning walker welcomed the initiative but said that BMC had to aware people and display chart of toilets in the city.

"Hundreds of people rush to the city but they have no information about the toilets nearby them so they urinate in open. It's vital to inform people or educate them before charging fines," he said.

