Urmila Matondkar quits Congress

Mumbai: In another blow to the party in Maharashtra, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday resigned from the Congress.

Urmila Matondkar’s decision to resign from the Congress comes merely five months after she joined the party in March ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Citing petty politics as the reason, Urmila Matondkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress.

In a statement, Matondkar who lost the Mumbai North Lok Sabha elections to Gajanan Kirtikar, wrote, "Ive resigned from the Indian National Congress. First thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated 16th May, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Mr. Milind Deora. Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media which according to me was an act of blatant betrayal," said Matondkar in the statement." Urmila Matondkar had joined the Congress in March saying she was here to stay and will not leave after the elections. "I am here because I believe in the ideology of Congress and what the party stands for. I have not joined the party for the sake of elections," Urmila had said as she was welcomed by the then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Urmila Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North seat as a Congress candidate.