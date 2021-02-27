Uruguay thanks China for Covid vaccine aid

Pou expressed the gratitude during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Uruguay Wang Gang, according to Secretary of the Presidency Alvaro Delgado.

Montevideo, Feb 27 (IANS) Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou has expressed appreciation to China for sending coronavirus vaccine to this South American country.

According to the authorities, Uruguay will launch a vaccination campaign on March 1 to combat the virus following the arrival of vaccines made by the Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac, Xinhua reported.

The first stage of the vaccination plan is aimed at inoculating teachers, military personnel, firefighters and police officers, among other essential workers.

On late Thursday, social networks such as Twitter were lit up with messages celebrating the first batch of vaccines to arrive at Carrasco International Airport, the main hub for international flights to and from Uruguay, aboard a flight from Beijing.

--IANS

int/