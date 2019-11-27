US: 19-year-old Indian-American student found strangled to death in Chicago

Washington DC [USA]/Hyderabad [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A 19-year-old Indian-American girl was found strangled to death in a parking garage of a university in Chicago over the weekend, police have said, adding that they have arrested and charged a man with first degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in connection with the incident.

The matter came to light after Ruth George's family reported to police on Saturday morning that their daughter had not been heard from since the night before, according to a statement from the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) Police Chief Kevin Booker, as cited by CNN.The body of the victim was found from a parking garage of the University of Illinois after authorities tracked her phone. The man charged in connection with the death has been identified as 26-year-old Donald D Thurman.Meanwhile, the family of the victim has expressed deep shock and grief over the killing."It is really a big loss to our family and no one ever expected that something horrible like this will happen to Ruth," the victim's uncle Rajendra Paul told ANI over the phone.Recollecting the time when Ruth had paid a visit to her relatives in India, including himself, two years back, Paul said, "We are in shock. She was a very talented, bright child. We can't even believe that she's no more." (ANI)