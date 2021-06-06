US: 3 killed in separate Minneapolis shootings

Minnesota [US], June 7 (ANI): At least three people were killed on Sunday overnight in separate shootings in Minneapolis.

A woman was shot at near 22nd Avenue and Second Street in north Minneapolis. She was dropped off at North Memorial hospital just after 1:30 am. However, she died before police could speak to her and ask her what happened, reported CBS Minnesota.



Police are still trying to track down a suspect.

The second deadly shooting happened shortly after 1:45 am near East Lake Street, reported CBS Minnesota.

Police said that people in cars were "driving recklessly and spinning around," when two people got into a fight. They started shooting each other and a stray bullet struck a bystander who had stopped to watch the cars.

Officers on the scene gave him CPR, but he later died at a hospital.

The third person was killed just after 2 am on Saturday on Hennepin Avenue and South Fifth Street in downtown Minneapolis as per Metro Transit police, reported CBS Minnesota.

Officers witnessed a man shooting another man. A Metro Transit officer then shot the suspect in the leg. Meanwhile, the man who was shot by the other man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and died.

The person who Metro Transit police opened fire on - the homicide suspect - was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, reported CBS Minnesota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident, as a Metro Transit officer fired and struck the man. The Minneapolis police are investigating the homicide. (ANI)

