US: 4 hospitalised, including 1 critically, during football match in Alabama

Mobile (Alabama) [US], October 16 (ANI): Atleast four people were hospitalised including one critically injured on Friday (local time), after having been shot in United States' Mobile city in Alabama state at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, local media reported.



The people who are injured include two juveniles, said Paul Prine, Chief, Mobile Police.

The incident happened at around 9:56 PM (Local Time) during the closing minutes of the Vigor-Williamson football match, causing chaos as the spectators started running for the exits and all the players were told to lay down on the field, Fox10 News reported.

The Mobile police are searching for at least 2 suspects who allegedly fired the shots from the stadium's west exit ramp, who later ran away in a white sedan, said Fox10 News quoting Mobile Police Chief.

Five to seven shots were fired and police recovered atleast four shell casings, Prine added. (ANI)

