US: 8 people stabbed in fight in Detroit

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 22nd, 2021, 09:21:36hrs
Representative Image

Detroit [US] March 22 (ANI): Eight people were stabbed during a fight that started inside a Detroit hookah lounge and continued into the parking lot on Sunday.

Early on Sunday morning, eight people were stabbed the Detroit Police departed, said CNN.
The stabbings happened at about 4:40 a.m. on Greenfield Road. The eight people who were stabbed were hospitalised, but none of the injuries were fatal, Detroit Police said in a preliminary report.
"It appeared one person fired shots, but no one was shot at the location," the police added. (ANI)

