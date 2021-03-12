US accused of blocking S.Korea from unfreezing Iranian assets

Tehran, March 12 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the US of following former President Donald Trump's "failed policy" on Iran, after American officials stated unwillingness to authorise South Korea to unfreeze Iranian assets.

"The US claims that it favours diplomacy, not Trump's failed policy of maximum pressure. Yet (State) Secretary (Antony) Blinken boasts about blocking Korea from transferring our own money to the Swiss (financial) channel - only used for food and medicines," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.