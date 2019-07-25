US action against Huawei inappropriate way to deal with competition: Russia

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The US action against Chinese telecom company Huawei's 5G services was an inappropriate way of dealing with the competition, a Russian diplomat said on Thursday.

Huawei has been subjected to a lot of pressure after Washington put the Chinese firm on a trade blacklist. The US has alleged that the company's products could pose a risk to its national security, as they could be used by Chinese intelligence agencies to spy on Americans.

"We deem it to be an inappropriate way of competition," said Deputy Chief at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, Roman Babushkin. The remark was made during a press briefing organised by the Russian Embassy ahead of the BRICS summit slated to be held in Brazil's capital city of Brasilia in November, this year.On being asked whether the there would be any talks on the 5G technology at the BRICS summit, Babushkin said, "let us see what ministers and leaders would touch upon in the discussion but indeed this issue could be viewed as a part of the economic agenda of BRICS."Other than this, the discussions during the media briefing largely focused on the issue of terrorism and the need for cooperation between BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) over it."Terrorism is a significant topic and it is important to have a dedicated dialogue on it in the upcoming BRICS summit," Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin told ANI.Babushkin stressed that BRICS grouping supports the multilateral global order and does not recognise unilateralism, in consideration of the fact that the five nations share similar challenges, including terrorism.Babushkin informed that a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of BRICS countries is set to take place in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. The meeting will focus on the preparation for the upcoming summit in November.BRICS brings together five major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - comprising 43 per cent of the world population, having 37 per cent of the world gross domestic product (GDP) and 17 per cent share in the world trade.India is one of the founder-nations of the association. (ANI)