US administers 300 mn Covid-19 shots in 150 days

Biden is expected to make remarks later Friday on this milestone, which aims to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control and help Americans return to normal, according to the White House.

Washington, June 19 (IANS) The US has administered 300 million Covid-19 shots in the 150 days since US President Joe Biden took office, the White House said on Friday.

Biden has set a national goal to have 70 per cent of the US population get at least one shot by the July 4 holiday. But the goal is expected to fall short as Covid-19 vaccination rates decrease from spring highs, according to US media reports.

About 44.5 per cent of the American population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Thursday, and 53 per cent of the population has received at least one dose, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The pace of new vaccinations in the country has dropped significantly from a high of nearly 2 million per day about two months ago.

--IANS

int/rs