US advises its citizens to avoid traveling to France

Washington [US] August 10 (ANI/FENA): The State Department has advised Americans to avoid all travel to France because of the growing number of coronavirus infections in that country.



France is battling a fourth wave of the virus even though hospitalizations due to Covid-19 are still far below earlier peaks.

The State Department has issued a "Level 4: travel ban" recommendation for France, based on a parallel warning from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the country's leading medical body.

"If you have to travel to France, make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling," the CDC said.

France recorded a total of more than six million infected and 1,11,000 dead in the pandemic, and the daily number of infected returned to the figure of about 20,000 people, while the number of dead remains low compared to the peak of the pandemic.

A total of 74 million doses of the vaccine were injected in France, the World Health Organization said, and more than 55 per cent of the population received both doses of the vaccine, News agencies reported. (ANI/FENA)

