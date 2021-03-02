US airstrikes in Syria killed 1 militia

"We believe, right now, there was likely one militia member killed, and two militia members wounded," Xinhua news agency quoted Pentagon spokesman John Kirby as saying to reporters on Monday.

Washington, March 2 (IANS) The Pentagon has announced that US airstrikes in eastern Syria last week killed one militia member and injured two others.

"We will continue to assess, as you know we do, and if that changes, we'll certainly let you know," Kirby added.

On February 25, the US military conducted airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria to transport weapons, personnel and supplies across the border into Iraq.

According to the Pentagon, the airstrikes were authorised in response to recent attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq.

It added that nine facilities were completely destroyed, while two others were damaged.

This was the first major military operation ordered by President Joe Biden since he took office two months ago.

A day after the strikes, Syria and Iran strongly condemned the US' move.

--IANS

ksk/