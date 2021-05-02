US announces departure of additional emergency supplies to India amid COVID-19 surge

Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): In wake of the worsening COVID-19 situation in India, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the departures of three additional COVID-19 relief supply aircraft carrying life-saving oxygen, oxygen supplies, and other critical health commodities to the country.



According to a press release, these additional flights are transporting additional oxygen cylinders and regulators, oxygen concentrators, rapid diagnostic tests, and more than one million N95 masks. Importantly, one of these flights will carry a Deployable Oxygen Concentration System, donated generously by California, with additional supplies to follow.

On Saturday night, a flight from the US, carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed.

"Cooperation with US continues! Another flight from USA arrives carrying over 1000 oxygen cylinders, regulators & other medical equipment. Third shipment in a period of 2 days adding to our oxygen capacities. Grateful to US for its support," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of MEA.

Earlier on Friday, the US deployed its first two planes carrying the initial emergency relief supplies including oxygen cylinders, regulators, and pulse oximeters generously donated by California, rapid diagnostic tests and N95 masks, according to the release.

"These emergency relief shipments build on USAID's ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic in India. Since the outset of the pandemic, USAID has worked closely with Indian health care facilities to improve preparedness and infection prevention and control. In addition, we have worked to keep India's brave frontline health workers safe so they can continue to save lives," the USAID said.

US President Joe Biden has already reaffirmed that the country is determined to support India in its efforts to contain the pandemic during the talks.

The Biden administration has also redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including the United Kingdom and Russia have extended support as the country continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising infections.

India on Saturday reported more than four lakh new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported. (ANI)