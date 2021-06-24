US announces measures to address forced labour in Xinjiang

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): US on Thursday (local time) announced measures to address the People's Republic of China's (PRC) ongoing human rights abuses and use of forced labour in Xinjiang.



The Department of Homeland Security, Department of Commerce, and Department of Labour announced these measures.

"We will continue to work with our partners and allies to promote accountability for the PRC government's use of forced labour as well as its genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang, said Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson.

"We stand with our allies around the world in calling for an immediate end to the PRC's crimes and to justice for the many victims," added Price.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States has put five Chinese companies on its Entity List that restricts their ability to receive exports, over human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang province.

"Specifically, the (authority) determined that Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Technology; Xinjiang Daqo New Energy; Xinjiang East Hope Nonferrous Metals; Hoshine Silicon Industry (Shanshan); and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps are engaging in activities contrary to the foreign policy interests of the US through participating in the practice of, accepting, or utilizing forced labour," the US Commerce Department said in a document on Wednesday.

The five companies will have additional license requirements and limited availability of most license exceptions for exports, re-exports and transfers to them.

This latest action comes amid rising tension between the two countries over issues including human rights violations, trade and China's military aggression.

Back in April, the US had restricted trade with top Chinese supercomputing centers, as these capabilities can be used for the development of modern weapons and national security systems. (ANI)

