US appoints veteran diplomat for Afghan relocation, resettlement efforts

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): The Biden administration on Tuesday appointed veteran diplomat Elizabeth Jones to lead efforts for relocation and resettlement in Afghanistan, the US State Department said.



"As the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, Ambassador Jones will assume oversight of the entire Afghanistan relocation effort, from our ongoing efforts to facilitate the departure of individuals from Afghanistan to their onward relocation and resettlement in the United States," the official announcement said, reported Dawn.

Jones has been recalled from her retirement to lead the resettlement effort in the trouble-torn country.

US State Department officials while speaking to reporters said, Jones "will be focusing on the very complex issues related to our efforts to facilitate the relocation and resettlement in the United States of Afghan individuals, to whom we have a special commitment."

The team lead by Jones will focus on four main areas, relocating people out of Afghanistan, resettlement of Afghans in the US, processing those individuals in third countries and outreach and engagement with volunteers and veterans' groups, Dawn reported.

However, Jones would not engage with the Taliban directly.

Earlier, Jones' first assignment was in Kabul as a foreign service officer. She also served as the Deputy Special Representative for Pakistan and Afghanistan. (ANI)

