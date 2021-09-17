  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. US approves USD 500mn military sale to Saudi Arabia: Pentagon

US approves USD 500mn military sale to Saudi Arabia: Pentagon

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 17th, 2021, 08:25:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Washington DC [US], September 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Department of State has approved a possible USD 500 million sale to Saudi Arabia to provide maintenance services to the country's helicopter fleet, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of Continuation of Maintenance Support Services (MSS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million," the release said on Thursday.
The maintenance support services contract supports Saudi fleet of Blackhawk, Bell and Schweizer helicopters, including the future fleet of Chinook helicopters, the release added.
The contract's vendor is not known at this time, according to the release. (ANI/Sputnik)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features