US, Arab countries commit to accelerating climate action

Washington [US], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States and a number of Arab countries have agreed to accelerate climate action, US and Arab countries' senior officials said in a joint statement upon the conclusion of the United Arab Emirates Regional Climate Dialogue.



"Our countries, gathered in Abu Dhabi under the auspices of the United Arab Emirates, are committed to accelerate climate action," the statement said.

The United States was represented by Special Envoy John Kerry. Other participants included senior officials in charge of environmental policy and climate change from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, Sudan and Qatar.

"We will work together to ensure the success of the Paris Agreement and will cooperate with our global partners to strengthen climate ambition," the statement said. "We urge the international community to take steps to keep a Paris-aligned temperature limit within reach, including through enhanced nationally determined contributions."

The officials emphasized in the statement that they consider investments in renewable energy, ecosystem-based approaches, carbon capture technologies and other low-carbon solutions to contribute to sustainable economic growth and job creation.

"We also recognize the importance of adaptation and the co-benefits of building resilience to climate change," the statement said.

The officials vowed to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and beyond and to work collectively to help the region adapt to the climate change impacts, the statement added.

The United States has resumed its active participation in projects focused on climate change under the Biden administration. One of President Joe Biden's first executive orders after assuming office in January concerned the return of the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement that seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

On March 26, the White House said that Biden invited 40 global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, to take part in the online climate summit scheduled for April 22-23. (ANI/Sputnik)

