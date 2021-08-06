US authorities arrest two Burman suspects for plotting UN Envoy's assasination

Washington [US] August 7 (ANI): The US authorities arrested two Burman citizens for their alleged attempt to kill Myanmar Permanent Representative to the United Nations, US Justice Department said on Friday.



The suspects tried to kill the UN envoy, Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun in the US, they both were in contact with an arms dealer in Thailand linked to Myanmar's military, Sputnik reported citing a press release from Justice Department.

"[Federal prosecutors] announced the arrests of PHYO HEIN HTUT and YE HEIN ZAW for conspiracy to assault and make a violent attack upon Myanmar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations. HTUT and ZAW were charged in two separate complaints," the press release said.

Htut and Zaw have been charged with one count of conspiracy to assault and make a violent attack upon a foreign official, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, according to the release.

The two individuals also discussed plans to hire people to manhandle the Ambassador to resign from his post or to kill him if he refused, Sputnik reported.

The incident came in light after Moe Tun had denounced the military takeover of the country and sided with the government in exile.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had also expressed "grave concern" over military rule in Myanmar and urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to act to restore democracy in the country. (ANI)

