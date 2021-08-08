US B-52 bombers hit Taliban's positions in Afghanistan's Shebergan city

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): The US B-52 bombers targeted positions of Taliban in Afghanistan's Shebergan city on Saturday evening.



Taking to Twitter, Afghan Defence Ministry's official Fawad Aman wrote, "The Taliban's gathering was targeted by B-52 in Shebergan city, Jawzjan province on Saturday at 6:30 pm. The terrorists have suffered heavy casualties as a result of US Air Forces."

The US on Saturday asked its citizens to leave war-torn Afghanistan as the Taliban intensified its attacks in recent days.

"The US urges its citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy's ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," the US Embassy in Kabul said in a statement.

Recently, the Taliban captured, Jawzjan province's capital Sheberghan and Nimroz province's capital Zaranj.

US embassy in Kabul said the recent rise in violence by the Taliban violates the human rights of Afghans and is bringing hardship to the people of the country.



US Deputy Ambassador, Ross Wilson, in his Twitter post wrote that the country is already going through a tough time struggling with poverty, coronavirus, and drought, and the surge in violence by the Taliban will double their problems. The tweet read that increase in these attacks is a violation of the human rights of Afghans, reported The Khaama Press.(ANI)

