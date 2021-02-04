US backs India's new farm laws

Reacting on the ongoing farm protests in India, a State Department spokesperson said that Washington recognises that "peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy", adding that differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue.

New Delhi: The United States came out in support of India's new farm laws, saying it welcomes steps that would "improve the efficiency" of Indian markets and attract greater private sector investment.

"We recognise that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same," the spokesperson said.

"We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue. In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment," the spokesperson added.

Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.