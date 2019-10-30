US-bound flyer held with live bullets at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A US-bound passenger was held for allegedly carrying eight live rounds of ammunition during security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Wednesday.

Tejinder Singh was nabbed with eight live rounds of 0.32 mm during a pre-embarkation security check at International Security Hold Area of Terminal-3 at about 02:46 am, the Central Industrial Security Force said.



The live bullets were detected by X-BIS machine from Singh's hand baggage, the release said, adding that the accused could produce any valid document.

Singh was to travel to San Francisco in the United States via an Air India flight.

Later, the passenger along with seized live rounds was offloaded and handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

