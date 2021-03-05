'US can achieve energy security together with climate ambitions'

She made the remarks on Thursday during the virtually-held CERAWeek 2021, organised by IHS Markit, a global financial information and services company, reports Xinhua news agency.

Washington, March 5 (IANS) White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy has said that the US can can achieve energy security together with climate ambitions

With more countries set their net zero goals in 2050, most forecasts indicate that there will still be oil and gas consumption throughout the world for decades.

Asked about how to balance climate ambitions, oil and gas production and energy security in the US, McCarthy said all goals can be achieved through appropriate approach.

"I think we're not in a zero sum game here. It's not think about one and it's at a detriment in terms of our ability to invest and get excited about a full range of opportunities."

The White House National Climate Advisor believed that with the help of science and technology, the country can make better use of its natural resources in a smarter way and at the same time benefit its economy.

"We can do so much with our land, our natural resources to make them a vital opportunity to reduce carbon in compliment to our mitigation efforts," she said.

Admitting there is no need to take the path to net zero while risking energy safety, McCarthy emphasised the thinking of reducing emissions as quickly as possible.

"We do have to think about all of these things and mix and match them."

This year's CERAWeek kicked off on Monday with the theme "The New Map: Energy, Environment, and Charting the Future".

Held virtually for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 39th CERAWeek includes over 500 speakers, along with over 10,000 participants from more than 85 countries and regions.

During the five-day sessions, senior policymakers, energy executives, financial leaders and technologists will reflect on the changes that have occurred in the past year and discuss how they will reshape future energy industry strategy and structure, and the investment choices ahead.

Last year's CERAWeek was cancelled due to concerns over the pandemic.

--IANS

ksk/