US CDC panel endorses Pfizer booster shot for elderly, high-risk people

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI/Xinhua): A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel on Thursday endorsed booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and some adults with certain high risk conditions.



The panel voted 15-0 to recommend a booster dose for Americans age 65 and older and people in long term care facilities. It also fully recommended giving a single booster dose to people between the ages of 50 and 64 with certain high risk conditions, by a vote of 13-2.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer boosters for people aged 65 and older or at high-risk. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to accept the panel's endorsement shortly. (ANI/Xinhua)

